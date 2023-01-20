Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Trading Down 0.3%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.42. Approximately 1,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELEEF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

