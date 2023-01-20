ELIS (XLS) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ELIS (XLS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $52.53 million and $315.51 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00029376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00040163 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00017335 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004410 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00230124 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000984 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.20241082 USD and is down -31.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $49.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.