Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $4.40 on Monday. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of -1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter.

Eltek Announces Dividend

Eltek Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Eltek’s dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.

(Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.