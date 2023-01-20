Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.94.

Enerflex Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -40.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.11.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$392.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$375.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Enerflex will post 1.3469232 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerflex

In other Enerflex news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$77,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$398,725.

About Enerflex

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

