Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Cap of $13.26 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Energi has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $13.26 million and approximately $169,322.99 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00077179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00059604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00024624 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,428,709 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.