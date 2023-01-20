Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 5.74% of Enphys Acquisition worth $24,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enphys Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Enphys Acquisition by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphys Acquisition alerts:

Enphys Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NFYS opened at $10.06 on Friday. Enphys Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

About Enphys Acquisition

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphys Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphys Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.