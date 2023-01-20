Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,930

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($24.41) to GBX 1,930 ($23.55) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ENT. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,871 ($22.83) to GBX 1,800 ($21.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.02) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.79) to GBX 1,450 ($17.69) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,986 ($24.23).

ENT opened at GBX 1,482 ($18.08) on Tuesday. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 14.42 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,729.17 ($21.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,116.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,375.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,267.40.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

