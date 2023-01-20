Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Short Interest Update

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 438,500 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 560,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 314,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:RE traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $338.32. 304,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,920. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.79. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $361.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.89) by $0.61. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 23.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 49.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,759 shares of company stock worth $2,171,162 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.