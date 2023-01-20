EverQuote, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for EverQuote in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share.

EVER has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $583.93 million, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.22.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.28 million.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $412,186.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 122,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,061.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,024 shares of company stock worth $1,011,432. 41.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,067,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the first quarter valued at $9,853,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in EverQuote by 99.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 299,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 547,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 254,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

