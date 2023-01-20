Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $111.32 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $69.81 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $458.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

