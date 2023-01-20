Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

FDBC stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.41. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 180.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and short-and-long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans, trust, investment, and online banking services.

