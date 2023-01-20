Financial Comparison: SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) and SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Kyndryl has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SofTech has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kyndryl and SofTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.15 -$2.32 billion ($6.67) -1.81 SofTech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

SofTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl.

This table compares Kyndryl and SofTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -8.59% -51.01% -9.14% SofTech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kyndryl and SofTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 2 0 0 2.00 SofTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kyndryl presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.13%. Given Kyndryl’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than SofTech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of SofTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SofTech beats Kyndryl on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SofTech

(Get Rating)

SofTech, Inc. develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle. Its ProductCenter technology also allows employees, customers, suppliers, and other team members to securely exchange product information while maintaining a centralized database of critical product data; and enables integration with other business applications, such as enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, and customer relationship management for data exchange across the product lifecycle. In addition, the company offers Connector platform, a technology that allows for a direct interface between Aras Corporation's Innovator solution and CAD products. SofTech, Inc. markets and distributes its products and services primarily through a direct sales force and its service organization, as well as through resellers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

