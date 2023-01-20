First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,365,198.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 902,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,321,985.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,306 shares of company stock valued at $196,941. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2,607.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 30.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading

