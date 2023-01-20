First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $19.66 on Monday. First United has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.78.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 32.12%.

First United Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First United

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First United by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in First United by 14.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First United in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in First United by 81.5% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 49,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares during the period. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

