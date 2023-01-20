Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of SVVC stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The investment management company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($8.30) million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

