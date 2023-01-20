FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Stock Price Up 8.4%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating) shares rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 275.00 to 295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.
About FLSmidth & Co. A/S
FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLIDY)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.