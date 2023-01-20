FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Stock Price Up 8.4%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating) shares rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 275.00 to 295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co. A/S ( OTCMKTS:FLIDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $761.53 million for the quarter.

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

