FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sealed Air in a report released on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.40. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

SEE opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.93. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Sealed Air by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sealed Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sealed Air news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

