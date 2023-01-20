Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Short Interest Up 75.0% in December

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Galenica Stock Performance
Shares of GALNF remained flat at C$75.25 during trading hours on Friday. Galenica has a 1 year low of C$75.25 and a 1 year high of C$75.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$75.71.
Galenica Company Profile
