Galxe Market Cap Tops $91.99 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00008042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Galxe has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $91.99 million and $30.20 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00429696 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,360.42 or 0.30161511 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.00763140 BTC.

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

