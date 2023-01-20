Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.68.

GBTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

In other Global Business Travel Group news, CFO Martine Gerow acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 422,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,700 shares of company stock worth $128,442. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dendur Capital LP raised its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,215,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 76,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBTG opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. Global Business Travel Group has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

