Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ALTY opened at $11.54 on Friday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTY. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 284,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 146,550 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 83,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $397,000.

