Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
NASDAQ ALTY opened at $11.54 on Friday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.
