GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Short Interest Up 143.6% in December

GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a growth of 143.6% from the December 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,869,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GlobeStar Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GSTC opened at $0.01 on Friday. GlobeStar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get GlobeStar Therapeutics alerts:

About GlobeStar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a patented formulation of drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as AngioSoma, Inc and changed its name to GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation in July 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for GlobeStar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobeStar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.