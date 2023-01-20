GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $103.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GDDY. Raymond James dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.3 %

GDDY opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.16.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 124.97% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $753,089. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,598.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,966,000 after acquiring an additional 610,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 549,626 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,694.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,832,000 after acquiring an additional 410,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

