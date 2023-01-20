Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Rating) dropped 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 111,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 99,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Grid Metals Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.37 million and a P/E ratio of 19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.30.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

