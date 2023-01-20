Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRFS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Grifols from €16.00 ($17.39) to €10.00 ($10.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Grifols from €8.00 ($8.70) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.52.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. Grifols has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Flat Footed LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 497.5% in the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after buying an additional 4,662,971 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,005 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 919.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,383,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,771 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 122.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 33.1% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,386,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,110 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

