Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRFS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Grifols from €16.00 ($17.39) to €10.00 ($10.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Grifols from €8.00 ($8.70) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.52.
Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. Grifols has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
