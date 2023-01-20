Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Grifols from €16.00 ($17.39) to €10.00 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Grifols from €8.00 ($8.70) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Performance

GRFS opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. Grifols has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 93.3% in the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 23.5% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 249,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 47,616 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Grifols in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 33.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 799,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Grifols in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

