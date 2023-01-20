Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
GRFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Grifols from €16.00 ($17.39) to €10.00 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Grifols from €8.00 ($8.70) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.
Grifols Stock Performance
GRFS opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. Grifols has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
