GSK’s (GSK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,580 ($19.28) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.69) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.30) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.43) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, January 6th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.22) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.53).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,418.60 ($17.31) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.83). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,421.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,454.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,301.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.13%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.29) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,311.17). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.73) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,148.80). Insiders bought a total of 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115 over the last ninety days.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

