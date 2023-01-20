Guild of Guardians (GOG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $254,819.02

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for $0.0648 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $18.78 million and approximately $254,819.02 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

