HC Wainwright Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Evolus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evolus’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2027 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.94 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 141.07% and a negative net margin of 56.88%.

Evolus Trading Up 5.3 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. Evolus has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $14.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

