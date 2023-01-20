Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 2,272 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

