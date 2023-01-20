Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 46 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $390.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.03 and a 200-day moving average of $392.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

