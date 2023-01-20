Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 938 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

