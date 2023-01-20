Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HGV. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $44.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $54.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after buying an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 739,255 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after purchasing an additional 692,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 408,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,318,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after purchasing an additional 387,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.