Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 783,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 142.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMC stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Honda Motor has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $30.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

