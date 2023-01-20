Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Purchases £152.02 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 691 ($8.43) per share, with a total value of £152.02 ($185.50).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Andrew Livingston acquired 27 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 567 ($6.92) per share, with a total value of £153.09 ($186.81).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

LON HWDN opened at GBX 671.60 ($8.20) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 602.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 587.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 472.20 ($5.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 854 ($10.42). The company has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,206.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Howden Joinery Group

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 660 ($8.05) to GBX 580 ($7.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 937 ($11.43) to GBX 800 ($9.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 766.25 ($9.35).

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

