HUNT (HUNT) Price Up 11.3% This Week

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One HUNT token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001332 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $59.89 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HUNT Profile

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

