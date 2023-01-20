Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25. The company has a market cap of $26.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.38% of Idera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

