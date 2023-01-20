Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25. The company has a market cap of $26.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.25.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.