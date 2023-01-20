Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($47.83) to €45.00 ($48.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($36.96) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($46.20) to €47.40 ($51.52) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.99.

Infineon Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $42.97.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

