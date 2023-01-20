Insider Buying: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) CEO Purchases $100,396.04 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) CEO Adam D. Goldstein bought 39,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,396.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,526 shares in the company, valued at $354,396.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Archer Aviation stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.05 and a quick ratio of 14.05.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,992 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ACHR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

