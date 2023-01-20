Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Sells $195,450.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $195,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,686.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.88. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $13.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 271,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

