Insider Selling: Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Sells $639,395.16 in Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $639,395.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 948,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,816,772.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

MEG stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $130.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

