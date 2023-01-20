Insider Selling: Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Insider Sells 24,015 Shares of Stock

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) insider Francisco Leon sold 24,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $246,634.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,154,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Francisco Leon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 29th, Francisco Leon sold 187,000 shares of Provention Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,918,620.00.
- On Tuesday, December 27th, Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of Provention Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $106,740.00.
- On Friday, December 23rd, Francisco Leon sold 375 shares of Provention Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,750.00.
Shares of Provention Bio stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. 764,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,778. Provention Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 424,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 39.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after buying an additional 1,027,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 85,236 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 147,909 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 19.1% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 622,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PRVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
