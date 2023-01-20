International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Head-To-Head Survey

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -222.20% -32.22% -22.54% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grab and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 4 9 0 2.57 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Grab presently has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 34.67%. Given Grab’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Grab has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grab and International Monetary Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $675.00 million 19.90 -$3.45 billion N/A N/A International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grab.

Summary

Grab beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, ‘trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

