International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Head-To-Head Survey

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Grab and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Grab
|-222.20%
|-32.22%
|-22.54%
|International Monetary Systems
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grab and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Grab
|1
|4
|9
|0
|2.57
|International Monetary Systems
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Volatility and Risk
Grab has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
46.6% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Grab and International Monetary Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Grab
|$675.00 million
|19.90
|-$3.45 billion
|N/A
|N/A
|International Monetary Systems
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
International Monetary Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grab.
Summary
Grab beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Grab
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
About International Monetary Systems
International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, ‘trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.
