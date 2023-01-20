Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.31 on Monday. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.
Inuvo Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
