iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SUSB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. 169,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

