J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $173.00 at Loop Capital

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JBHT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.39.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock opened at $184.83 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.54). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,834,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,341,000 after acquiring an additional 69,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,621,000 after purchasing an additional 517,629 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,067,000 after purchasing an additional 317,060 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,085,000 after purchasing an additional 33,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 940,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,085,000 after buying an additional 102,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.