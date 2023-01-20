J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $173.00 at Loop Capital

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.40% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JBHT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.39.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance
JBHT stock opened at $184.83 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,834,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,341,000 after acquiring an additional 69,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,621,000 after purchasing an additional 517,629 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,067,000 after purchasing an additional 317,060 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,085,000 after purchasing an additional 33,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 940,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,085,000 after buying an additional 102,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
