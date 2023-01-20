Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Up 140.0% in December

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Jardine Matheson Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JMHLY opened at $51.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. Jardine Matheson has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $62.12.
About Jardine Matheson
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jardine Matheson (JMHLY)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.