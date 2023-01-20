Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Up 140.0% in December

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jardine Matheson Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMHLY opened at $51.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. Jardine Matheson has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

