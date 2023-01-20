Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Fulton Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FULT. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

FULT opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.81. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.15 million.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,605,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,166,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,013,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after purchasing an additional 634,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 731,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,922,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Further Reading

