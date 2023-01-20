Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 750 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 750 ($9.15) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.64) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.37) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 680 ($8.30) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.20) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 952.73 ($11.63).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 700 ($8.54) on Tuesday. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,344 ($28.60). The firm has a market cap of £700.11 million and a P/E ratio of 2,258.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 613.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 710.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34.

In other news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($33,526.36).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

