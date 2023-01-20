Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €34.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CS. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($35.00) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €33.30 ($36.20) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays set a €32.50 ($35.33) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

AXA Stock Performance

Shares of CS opened at €27.88 ($30.30) on Monday. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($24.05) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($30.10). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.73.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

